Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 2,834 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,310,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,261 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

