AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 12296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $17,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $54,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

