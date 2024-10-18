Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,527,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

