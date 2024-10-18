Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.95 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 45.65 ($0.60), with a volume of 1492234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.10 ($0.60).

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.86.

About Alliance Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.