Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Alkermes
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alkermes by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Alkermes stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
