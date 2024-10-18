Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alkermes by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

