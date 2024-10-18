Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD opened at C$73.75 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$72.05 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0621562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

