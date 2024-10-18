Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE opened at $121.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

