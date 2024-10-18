Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $133.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.22 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.