Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. 11,247,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 70.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 33.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,421,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

