Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Shares of ALB stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
