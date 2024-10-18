Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Alarm.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 71,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

