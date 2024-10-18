aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $279.66 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $279.66 million and $3.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

