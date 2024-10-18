Addison Capital Co Sells 697 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.