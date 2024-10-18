Addison Capital Co Sells 64 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV opened at $586.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

