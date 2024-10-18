Addison Capital Co Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $389.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.06 and its 200-day moving average is $363.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

