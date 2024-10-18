Addison Capital Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.