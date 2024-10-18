ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $112,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

