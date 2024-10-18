Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.0% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 77,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $375.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.51. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 54.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.18.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

