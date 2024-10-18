Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0584

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,990.19 or 0.99809103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0590782 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,000,341.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.