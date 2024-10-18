Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ACHC opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 1,650,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,894 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after acquiring an additional 604,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

