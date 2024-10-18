ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 478,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 90,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.66 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

