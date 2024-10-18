ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.83 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $29,828.18 and approximately $6.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,727.68 or 0.99856541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006305 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00068963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

