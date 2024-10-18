ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBNY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

