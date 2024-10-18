Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.74. The company had a trading volume of 166,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,716. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.50.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

