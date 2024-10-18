Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Sony Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 706,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

