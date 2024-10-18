Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.01. 387,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

