Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.54. 286,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

