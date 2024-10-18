Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 648 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,438. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

