Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 175,445 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

