A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,184,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 19,549,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A-Living Smart City Services
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for A-Living Smart City Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Living Smart City Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.