9,234 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 40.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 12.5% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

