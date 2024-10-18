866 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.86 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $265.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

