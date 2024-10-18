8,140 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 2,017,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,449. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

