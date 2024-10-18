787 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.09. The stock had a trading volume of 768,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,464. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.