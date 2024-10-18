6,580 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM) Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Stock Down 0.0 %

JULM opened at $31.19 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89.

