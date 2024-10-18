6,515 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. 735,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
