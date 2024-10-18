6,515 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. 735,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.