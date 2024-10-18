55,403 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLIP. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLIP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.60.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

