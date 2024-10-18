51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $14.54. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 51Talk Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.65.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

