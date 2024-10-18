46,966 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,768,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.