3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $146.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 9.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.