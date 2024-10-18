2,900 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average of $222.24. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

