25,680 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Acquired by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. CHB Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

