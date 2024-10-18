22,853 Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 29,586.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 298,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 297,939 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 165,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

