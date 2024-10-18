1,500 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $236.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -538.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $240.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AZPN
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.