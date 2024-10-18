12,059 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

