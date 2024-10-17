ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,072 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.90. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.