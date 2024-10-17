ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,263 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 105.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 860.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 281,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 164.8% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 111,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.11.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

