ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.