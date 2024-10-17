ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

