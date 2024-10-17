ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.